American Athletic Conference team to play in 2024 Independence Bowl

A team from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) will play in the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, it was announced Monday.

The American opponent will be matched with a current or former member of the Pac-12 Conference. The game will be played on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., and ESPN will televise the contest at 9:15pm ET / 8:15pm CT.

“We are proud to partner with The American to bring one of their teams to Shreveport this December. We pride ourselves on being one of the most hospitable bowls in college football, and we can’t wait to host them and provide their student-athletes and staff with a tremendous Bowl Week experience,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “The American is having a great season and has many high-quality teams, and we are looking forward to an exciting matchup between them and a current or former Pac-12 team.”

The Army Black Knights were previously slated to compete in the 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, but that tie-in has been replaced following Army joining the American earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and add it to our strong and diverse American Athletic Conference bowl lineup,” said American Commissioner Tim Pernetti. “The football postseason is a special time for our student-athletes and our goal is to create partnerships that will deliver a great experience. The opportunity to compete in a bowl that has the tradition and experience of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl makes it an ideal destination for American Athletic Conference football.”

As previously mentioned, the team from the American will play against a current or former member of the Pac-12 due to preexisting contracts. The pool will consist of current Pac-12 teams Oregon State and Washington State and the following former Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington.

Football Schedules