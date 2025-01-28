Alcorn State announces 2025 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game at Mississippi State.

Alcorn State’s schedule this fall begins with three consecutive non-conference road contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Northwestern State Demons. The Braves then trek to face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sept. 6 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

Although Alcorn State and Alabama A&M are both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) members, their previously unannounced contest on Sept. 6 will be a non-conference matchup and it will not count in the league standings.

Following an open date, Alcorn State returns to the road to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sept. 27, which will be the SWAC opener for the Braves.

Alcorn opens its home schedule at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Oct. 4 against the Prairie View A&M Panthers, a SWAC foe. The Braves remain at home the following week on Oct. 11 when they host the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders in a non-conference matchup, which was previously unannounced.

The remaining schedule for Alcorn State next fall is all SWAC opponents — at Florida A&M on Oct. 18, vs. Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 25, at Texas Southern on Nov. 1, vs. Southern on Nov. 8, vs. Grambling State on Nov. 15, and at Jackson State on Nov. 22.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Alcorn State Football Schedule

08/30 – at Northwestern State

09/06 – at Alabama A&M

09/13 – at Mississippi State

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/04 – Prairie View A&M*

10/11 – Lincoln (CA)

10/18 – at Florida A&M*

10/25 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/01 – at Texas Southern*

11/08 – Southern*

11/15 – Grambling State*

11/22 – at Jackson State*

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in SWAC action. It was the first season for the Braves under head coach Cedric Thomas.