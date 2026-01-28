Alabama State, Tuskegee extend Turkey Day Classic for 2026 season

The Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee Golden Tigers have agreed to extend their Turkey Day Classic matchup through the 2026 season, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Alabama State will host Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. The game will be played at Hornet Stadium on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala.

“While longevity is the goal in this type of long-standing rivalry, we at ASU feel this is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Jason Cable, Alabama State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The Turkey Day Classic is a historic matchup, and we look forward to continuing this tradition and celebrating the legacy of this rivalry on Thanksgiving.”

Alabama State and Tuskegee first met in 1924 and have played 105 games overall. In their most recent matchup in 2025, the Hornets defeated the Golden Tigers 44-13, but the Tigers still lead the overall series, 62-40-3.

The 2026 Turkey Day Classic will mark the 106th contest in its history. According to ASU, the annual contest is considered the first Black College Football Classic.

Alabama State now has three announced non-conference matchups for the 2026 season. The Hornets are slated to make an in-state trip to face Troy on Sept. 12 and will also visit South Carolina State on a date to be announced.

