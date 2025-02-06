Alabama State Hornets announce 2025 football schedule

The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Alabama State opens its 2025 schedule on Thursday, Aug. 28 with an in-state road contest against the UAB Blazers.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Hornets travel to face the Southern Jaguars. Although both schools are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the game will be a non-conference contest and will not count in the SWAC standings.

Alabama State opens its home slate at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Sept. 13 against the Miles College Golden Bears, which was previously unannounced.

After an open date, Alabama State opens SWAC play on Sept. 27 on the road at Florida A&M. Other road conference foes include Jackson State on Oct. 11, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 1, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 15.

SWAC opponents scheduled to visit ASU Stadium in 2025 include Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 4, Texas Southern on Nov. 8, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 22.

Alabama State will play a neutral-site contest against Alabama A&M in the annual Magic City Classic on Oct. 25 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

The Hornets will conclude the 2025 regular-season in the annual Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, Nov, 27 at home against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

Below is Alabama State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Alabama State Football Schedule

08/28 – at UAB

09/06 – at Southern

09/13 – Miles College

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Florida A&M*

10/04 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/11 – at Jackson State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Alabama A&M*

11/01 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/08 – Texas Southern*

11/15 – at Miss. Valley State*

11/22 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/27 – Tuskegee

* SWAC contest.

Alabama State finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC action. It was the third season under head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., who now has a 20-14 overall record at the school.