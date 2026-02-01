Alabama State announces 2026 football schedule

The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and two neutral-site contests.

The Hornets will open the 2026 campaign on August 29, taking on Southern University in Birmingham, Ala. The matchup brings two proud programs to the Magic City for a non-conference tilt, with the stadium to be announced at a later date.

ASU returns to Montgomery on September 5 for its home opener against Lane College, a previously unannounced game, before hitting the road on September 12 for an in-state showdown at Troy, marking one of the Hornets’ marquee nonconference tests.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play begins on September 26, when Alabama State hosts Mississippi Valley State. The Hornets then travel to face Bethune-Cookman on October 3 before returning home to host Florida A&M for Homecoming on October 10.

The Hornets travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 17, then return to Birmingham on October 31 for the annual showdown with rival Alabama A&M at historic Legion Field, renewing the Magic City Classic in one of the conference’s most anticipated games.

November opens with a road trip to Texas Southern on November 7, followed by a return home on November 14 to host Jackson State. ASU closes SWAC play on November 21 against Prairie View A&M in Montgomery.

The regular season concludes on Thursday, November 26, when the Hornets host Tuskegee in the annual Turkey Day Classic.

Below is Alabama State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Alabama State Football Schedule

08/29 – Southern (in Birmingham)

09/05 – Lane College

09/12 – at Troy

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/03 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/10 – Florida A&M*

10/17 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – Alabama A&M* (Legion Field)

11/07 – at Texas Southern*

11/14 – Jackson State*

11/21 – Prairie View A&M*

11/26 – Tuskegee

* SWAC contest.

Alabama State finished the 2025 season 10-2 overall and 7-1 in SWAC action. It was the fourth season under head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., who now has a 30-16 overall record at the school.