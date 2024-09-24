Alabama A&M-Florida A&M football game rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Florida A&M Rattlers football game that was set for this weekend has been rescheduled, the school announced on Tuesday.

Florida A&M was previously scheduled to host Alabama A&M at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. However, the game was rescheduled due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” acting Florida A&M Athletics Director Michael Smith said. “Given the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Helene, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to reschedule the game.”

Alabama A&M will now travel to take on Florida A&M on Friday, Nov. 29, according to the statement released by the school. The new kickoff time was not announced and the game this weekend was scheduled to be streamed live by ESPN+.

Florida A&M is 2-2 so far this season and the Alabama A&M contest this weekend would have been its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener. The Rattlers opened the season with wins over Norfolk State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, 24-23, and at home against South Carolina State, 22-18. Those back-to-back wins were followed by back-to-back road losses at Miami, 56-9, and Troy, 34-12.

Similarly, Alabama A&M is also 2-2 overall and all four games were non-conference contests. The Bulldogs fell at Auburn in their season-opener, 73-3, before winning a pair of games at home over Kentucky State, 49-7, and Georgetown (Ky.), 24-16. On Saturday, Alabama A&M traveled to Austin Peay and lost, 59-16.

