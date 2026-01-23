Alabama A&M announces 2026 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and two neutral-site contests.

Alabama A&M opens its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 29, taking on the Howard Bison in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Bulldogs return to Huntsville one week later, hosting Miles College on Sept. 5 at Louis Crews Stadium in a newly announced home opener.

On Sept. 12, Alabama A&M welcomes Tennessee State for its Legacy Series matchup, the second installment of a four-game annual series running through 2028.

The non-conference slate concludes on Saturday, Sept. 19, when Division II Bowie State travels to Huntsville.

SWAC play begins on the road Sept. 26 at Florida A&M. The Bulldogs will also visit Prairie View A&M on Nov. 7 and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 21.

Three conference opponents are slated to visit Huntsville in 2026: Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 10, Grambling State on Oct. 17 for Homecoming, and Texas Southern on Nov. 14.

Alabama A&M will again play two neutral-site SWAC contests this fall. The Bulldogs meet Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Oct. 3 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and renew their rivalry with Alabama State in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 31 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

08/29 – Howard (in Atlanta)

09/05 – Miles College

09/12 – Tennessee State

09/19 – Bowie State

09/26 – at Florida A&M*

10/03 – Jackson State* (in Mobile)

10/10 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/17 – Grambling State*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham)

11/07 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/14 – Texas Southern*

11/21 – at Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama A&M finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 1-7 in SWAC play. It was the first season under head coach Sam Shade, who previously led Miles College from 2022 through 2024.