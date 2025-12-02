Alabama adds games vs. Marshall and Chattanooga, reschedules USF

The Alabama Crimson Tide have announced several future football schedule changes and additions, which mostly affect the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Alabama has added a home game against the Chattanooga Mocs, which will be played on a date to be announced during the 2026 season at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Chattanooga is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Alabama and Chattanooga have met 12 times previously on the gridiron. The two schools first met in 1908 and played most recently during the 2023 season. The Crimson Tide are unbeaten against the Mocs, holding a 12-0 advantage in the series.

Alabama was previously scheduled to host the South Florida Bulls on Sept. 12, 2026, but that game has been rescheduled for the 2032 season and replaced by the previously mentioned Chattanooga contest. The Alabama-South Florida contest is a part of a three-game series that began in 2023 in Tampa, Fla., and continued in 2024 in Tuscaloosa.

The contract, previously obtained by FBSchedules.com, calls for a $1.5 million cancellation fee if the contest is canceled more than 18 months prior to the game or $2 million if canceled less than

18 months prior to the game.

Alabama, in conjunction with Marshall University, announced a future matchup for the 2027 season. The Crimson Tide will host the Thundering Herd at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 4, 2027, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“We are excited for the opportunity to play the University of Alabama at Bryant Denny Stadium on Nick Saban Field,” Marshall Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald J. Harrison said. “Both Alabama and Marshall have proud traditions and rich histories, and it’s always special for our student-athletes and fans to experience a venue that represents the best of college football. Our program embraces these kinds of challenges, and I know Herd Nation will be there in full force to support our team.”

