Akron, Wyoming schedule home-and-home football series for 2025, 2028

The Akron Zips and the Wyoming Cowboys have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Wyoming was obtained from the University of Akron via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 12, 2021.

In the first game of the series, Akron will host Wyoming at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The series will conclude three seasons later with the Zips traveling to face the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Akron and Wyoming have never squared off on the gridiron. The Zips are 3-2 against current members of the Mountain West Conference, while the Cowboys hold a 10-5 advantage against teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

With the addition of the game against Wyoming, Akron now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season. Following the contest at home against Wyoming, the Zips are slated to play consecutive road games at the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 6 and at the UAB Blazers on Sept. 13.

Wyoming has tentatively completed their 2025 non-conference schedule with the addition of Akron. Also on the schedule that season for the Cowboys are home games against the Utah Utes on Sept. 13 and the Cal Poly Mustangs on a new date to be determined (was Aug. 30) along with a road tilt at the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 20.

