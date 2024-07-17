Akron, UNLV schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Akron Zips and UNLV Rebels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Nevada Las Vegas was obtained from the University of Akron via a state of Ohio open records request.

In the first game of the series, Akron will host UNLV at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Zips travel to face the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Akron defeated UNLV, 27-6, in Akron on Nov. 27, 1976.

With the addition of UNLV, Akron has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Zips are scheduled to open the season at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Sept. 3-5). Akron will also host the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 12 and visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 19.

Akron’s 2027 schedule currently includes a season-opener on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 4 and a home tilt against the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 18.

Akron is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for UNLV in 2026 and fourth in 2027. Also on the docket in 2026 are road trips to face the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 12 and the California Golden Bears on Oct. 3.

UNLV’s 2027 slate is tentatively complete with the addition of Akron. The Rebels are scheduled to open the season at the USC Trojans on Sept. 4 and will also host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 18 and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 25.

Football Schedules