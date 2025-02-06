Air Force, UConn schedule home-and-home football series

The Air Force Falcons and UConn Huskies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, it was announced Thursday.

In the first game of the series, UConn will host Air Force at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. The series will conclude when the Huskies travel to face the Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on a date to be determined during the 2026 season.

The 2025 contest will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between Air Force and UConn. Air Force competes in the Mountain West Conference, while UConn is one of two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independents.

With the addition of UConn, Air Force has completed its non-conference schedules for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Falcons are slated to open the 2025 season at home against the Bucknell Bison on Aug. 30 before battling with the Navy Midshipmen on the road (Oct. 4) and Army Black Knights at home (Nov. 1) for the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

In 2026, Air Force opens at home against the Duquesne Dukes on Sept. 5 and later hosts Navy on Oct. 3 and visits Army on Nov. 7.

The announcement of the UConn-Air Force series was made in conjunction with the release of UConn’s complete football schedule for the 2025 season, which begins at home against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Aug. 30.

The addition of Air Force also tentatively completes UConn’s schedule for the 2026 season, which now has 12 opponents.

