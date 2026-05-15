ACC to air 15 Friday football games in 2026

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) will air 15 Friday football games during the 2026 season, according to an official announcement from the conference.

As previously announced, the ACC Friday football schedule this season begins with a conference matchup — Miami at Stanford on Friday, September 4. The game will be televised by ESPN at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT.

Week 2 features a four-game slate, and all four are non-conference contests — Rutgers at Boston College, Villanova at Louisville, Richmond at NC State, and Norfolk State at Virginia.

Other Friday games include Miami at Wake Forest (September 18), Clemson at California (September 25), Pitt at Virginia Tech (October 2), Florida State at Louisville (October 9), Duke at Virginia (October 23), NC State at Stanford (October 23), Virginia Tech at SMU (November 6), Florida State at Pitt (November 13), and Clemson at Duke (November 20).

The 15-game schedule concludes on Black Friday (November 27) when Florida State hosts Florida at 3:30pm ET on ABC.

As part of the finalization of the 2026 ACC Football Friday schedule, the Virginia Tech at Miami game originally scheduled for November 20 has been moved to Saturday, November 21. Game times, television designations and additional details for the first three weeks and all Thursday and Friday games will be announced on Wednesday, May 27.

Below is a complete list of the Friday ACC games to be featured:

2026 ACC Friday Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Miami at Stanford – 9pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 11

Rutgers at Boston College – TBA

Villanova at Louisville – TBA

Richmond at NC State – TBA

Norfolk State at Virginia – TBA

Friday, Sept. 18

Miami at Wake Forest – TBA

Friday, Sept. 25

Clemson at California – TBA

Friday, Oct. 2

Pitt at Virginia Tech – TBA

Friday, Oct. 9

Florida State at Louisville – TBA

Friday, Oct. 23

Duke at Virginia – TBA

NC State at Stanford – TBA

Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at SMU – TBA

Friday, Nov. 13

Florida State at Pitt – TBA

Friday, Nov. 20

Clemson at Duke – TBA

Friday, Nov. 27

Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

ACC Football Schedule