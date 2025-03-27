ACC to air 12 Friday football games in 2025

The Atlantic Coast Conference will air 12 Friday football games during the 2025 season, the conference announced Thursday.

The series starts with a doubleheader on Friday, August 29. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will travel to Boulder, Colo., to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, followed by the Kennesaw State Owls visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The season will conclude with the latest installment of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on November 28.

The times and networks for each game will be released at a later time.

Below is a list of the games to be featured:

08/29 – Georgia Tech at Colorado

08/29 – Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

09/05 – James Madison at Louisville

09/12 – Colgate at Syracuse

09/26 – Florida State at Virginia

10/17 – Louisville at Miami

10/17 – North Carolina at California

10/24 – California at Virginia Tech

10/31 – North Carolina at Syracuse

11/14 – Clemson at Louisville

11/21 – Florida State at NC State

11/28 – Georgia at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

ACC Football Schedule