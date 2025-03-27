ACC to air 12 Friday football games in 2025

The Atlantic Coast Conference will air 12 Friday football games during the 2025 season, the conference announced Thursday.
The series starts with a doubleheader on Friday, August 29. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will travel to Boulder, Colo., to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, followed by the Kennesaw State Owls visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The season will conclude with the latest installment of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on November 28.
The times and networks for each game will be released at a later time.
Below is a list of the games to be featured:
08/29 – Georgia Tech at Colorado
08/29 – Kennesaw State at Wake Forest
09/05 – James Madison at Louisville
09/12 – Colgate at Syracuse
09/26 – Florida State at Virginia
10/17 – Louisville at Miami
10/17 – North Carolina at California
10/24 – California at Virginia Tech
10/31 – North Carolina at Syracuse
11/14 – Clemson at Louisville
11/21 – Florida State at NC State
11/28 – Georgia at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Did Colgate at Syracuse really need to be an island friday game?
You mean Gilligan’s Island just having fun Matthew anyway I really enjoy watching Syracuse no matter if it’s a Conference game or Cupcake game.
Georgia Tech-Colorado, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Clemson-Louisville, and Louisville-Miami are the only games on here worth watching.
UNC & Syracuse could be a scary good treat!
Love how the ACC in their announcement claims the Ga Tech @ Colorado game, which is controlled by the Big 12, and asserts they are the conference with the most Friday games even though the 11 ACC Friday games are sure to be eclipsed when FOX releases its schedule of largely Big 10 Friday night games.