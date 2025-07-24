ACC pushes back on Big Ten, SEC power grab in College Football Playoff debate

As negotiations continue over the future format of the College Football Playoff beyond 2025, the ACC is drawing a clear line in the sand against the Big Ten and SEC proposals to secure four automatic qualifier (AQ) spots apiece in a new 14- or 16-team field. During media days in Charlotte, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips made it known that any move to reduce access for the ACC would not only be unfair—it could be existential.

“That’s one of the consequences, absolutely,” Phillips told the media. “That’s why I’m adamant about the position. And I understand why others may want that. But in my view that’s not healthy for this league and it’s not healthy for college football.”

The 12-team CFP model currently includes five automatic bids for conference champions and seven at-large selections. Phillips and many others in the ACC see no reason to change what was widely seen as a successful debut for the expanded format in 2024.

“We have to find something better than that, or something that is more attractive to the group in order to move off of five-seven,” Phillips said. “It was a historic success last year… You have to reward conference champions. That matters.”

The Big Ten’s push to guarantee four spots for itself and four for the SEC—leaving just two AQs for the ACC and Big 12 combined—has met increasing resistance. While the SEC’s Greg Sankey has recently softened his tone, noting such a system might reduce SEC participation, the Big Ten remains firm. Yet critics argue that such a move would transform the playoff into “an invitational,” rigged in favor of two leagues with deep pockets but inconsistent depth.

Rhett Lashlee, head coach at SMU, echoed those concerns, pointing out that SEC teams benefit from a lighter league schedule. “They only play eight [conference] games. We don’t get that luxury,” Lashlee said. “You’re basically comparing a 12-round fight and you only had to fight 10 rounds.”

Notre Dame, often outside alignment with the ACC, is notably allied with the conference on this issue—adding institutional heft to Phillips’ stance. “At the beginning of the season, there should be no predetermined outcomes… You earn your spot,” he emphasized.

With time running out and pressure mounting, the ACC seems prepared to fight to the end to protect fair access to the CFP and its own long-term viability.