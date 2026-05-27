ACC football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 42 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks (plus Week Zero).

The 2026 season will mark the third for the ACC as a 17-team conference. The Duke Blue Devils are the reigning ACC champion.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be the first ACC team to hit the gridiron this fall when they face TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Virginia and NC State will also square off in Week Zero in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the game slated for a 3:30pm ET kickoff on ESPN. Two other ACC programs are also in action in Week Zero — Stanford (vs. Hawaii) and Florida State (vs. New Mexico State).

Week 1 of the season features two league teams opening on Thursday, September 3 — Wake Forest (vs. Akron; 7:00pm ET, ACCN) and Georgia Tech (vs. Colorado; 8:00pm ET, ESPN).

On Friday, September 4, the Miami Hurricanes travel to face Stanford, and the game will begin at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

Three non-conference games highlight the schedule on Saturday, September 5 — Tulane at Duke (xpm ET, ), Boston College at Cincinnati (xpm ET, ), and Clemson at LSU (7:30pm ET, ABC).

One ACC members will play on Sunday, September 6. The Louisville Cardinals will face Ole Miss in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville (7:30pm ET, ABC).

Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, when the Florida State Seminoles host the SMU Mustangs at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The 2026 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 5 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by ABC at Noon ET.

The ACC also released time and television for 13 additional games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 27.

ACC football schedule 2026: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

WEEK ZERO

Saturday, Aug. 29

North Carolina vs. TCU – Noon, ESPN

NC State vs. Virginia* (Brasil) – 3:30pm, ESPN

Hawai’i at Stanford – 7pm, ACCN

New Mexico State at Florida State – 7pm, The CW

—

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Akron at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

Colorado at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 4

Miami at Stanford* – 9pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 5

New Hampshire at Syracuse – Noon, ACCN

Miami (OH) at Pitt – Noon or 12:30pm, The CW

Tulane at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN

Boston College at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, FOX

Clemson at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC

VMI at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

UCLA at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 7

SMU at Florida State* – 7:30pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 10

Florida A&M at Miami – 8pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 11

Richmond at NC State – 7pm, ESPNU

Villanova at Louisville – 7pm, ACCN

Norfolk State at Virginia – 7pm, ACCNX

Rutgers at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wake Forest at Purdue – Noon, FS1

ETSU at North Carolina – Noon, ACCN

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – Noon, The CW

California at Syracuse* – 3:30pm, ACCN

UCF at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Duke at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1

UC Davis at SMU – 4pm, ACCNX

Tennessee at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN

Georgia Southern at Clemson – 7:30pm, ACCN

—

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

Syracuse at Pitt* – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 18

Miami at Wake Forest* – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 19

North Carolina at Clemson* – Noon, ESPN

Mercer at Georgia Tech – Noon, ACCN

NC State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

Maine at Boston College – 2pm, ACCNX

Florida State at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC

SMU at Louisville* – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Wagner at California – 3:30pm, ACCN

Stanford at Duke* – 4pm, The CW

Virginia Tech at Maryland – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

West Virginia vs. Virginia (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ACCN

—

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 25

Clemson at California* – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 26

Bucknell at Pitt – Noon, ACCNX

William & Mary at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Central Michigan at Miami – 6:30pm, The CW

Georgia Tech at Stanford* – 10:30pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 2

Pitt at Virginia Tech* – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 3

California at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN

—

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 9

Florida State at Louisville* – 7pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Duke at Virginia* – 7pm, ESPN

NC State at Stanford* – 10:30pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 10

Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at SMU* – 7pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 13

Florida State at Pitt* – 7pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 12

Friday, Nov. 20

Clemson at Duke* – 7:30pm, ESPN

—

WEEK 13

Friday, Nov. 27

Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

—

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK

Saturday, Dec. 5

2026 ACC Football Championship Game – Noon, ABC

Bank of America Stadium

* ACC contest.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES