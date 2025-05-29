ACC football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 45 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks (plus Week Zero).

The 2025 season will mark the second for the ACC as a 17-team conference following last summer’s addition of California, SMU, and Stanford. The Clemson Tigers are the reigning ACC champion.

The Stanford Cardinal will be the first ACC team to hit the gridiron this fall when they travel to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. The game will be televised by CBS at 7:30pm ET.

Week 1 of the season features two league teams opening on Thursday, Aug. 28 — NC State (vs. East Carolina; 7:00pm ET, ACC Network) and Duke (vs. Elon; 7:30pm ET, ACCNX).

On Friday, Aug. 29, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:30pm ET on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets traveling to face the Colorado Buffaloes at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Three non-conference games highlight the schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 — Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta; Noon ET, ABC), Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).

Two ACC members will play on Sunday, Aug. 31. The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a second Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (3:00pm ET, ESPN). Then in primetime, the Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7:30pm ET, ABC).

Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, when Bill Belichick makes his college head coaching debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels at home against the TCU Horned Frogs (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The 2025 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

The ACC also released time and television for 11 additional games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 29.

ACC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Stanford at Hawai’i – 7:30pm, CBS

Thursday, Aug. 28

East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN

Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCNX

Friday, Aug. 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 30

Syracuse vs. Tennessee – 12pm, ABC (M-B Stadium)

Duquesne at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Fordham at Boston College – 2pm, ACCNX

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville – 3pm, ACCN

Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN

LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC

East Texas A&M at SMU – 9pm, ACCN

California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech vs. S. Carolina – 3pm, ESPN (M-B Stadium)

Notre Dame at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 1

TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 6

Virginia at NC State – 12pm, ESPN2 (non-conference)

Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

East Texas A&M at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN

Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX

Western Carolina at Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX

Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Texas Southern at California – 6pm, ACCNX

North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7pm, ACCNX

Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm – ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse – 7pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Clemson at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN

Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Richmond at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

USF at Miami – 4:30pm, The CW

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN

Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2

Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Boston College at Stanford – 10:30pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 20

California at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida State at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Miami – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2

North Carolina at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington State at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW

Florida State at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 24

California at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 31

North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 14

Clemson at Louisville – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 21

Florida State at NC State – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 28

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC (M-B Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 6

2025 ACC Football Championship Game – 8pm, ABC

Bank of America Stadium

