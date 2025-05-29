ACC football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 45 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks (plus Week Zero).
The 2025 season will mark the second for the ACC as a 17-team conference following last summer’s addition of California, SMU, and Stanford. The Clemson Tigers are the reigning ACC champion.
The Stanford Cardinal will be the first ACC team to hit the gridiron this fall when they travel to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. The game will be televised by CBS at 7:30pm ET.
Week 1 of the season features two league teams opening on Thursday, Aug. 28 — NC State (vs. East Carolina; 7:00pm ET, ACC Network) and Duke (vs. Elon; 7:30pm ET, ACCNX).
On Friday, Aug. 29, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:30pm ET on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets traveling to face the Colorado Buffaloes at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.
Three non-conference games highlight the schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 — Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta; Noon ET, ABC), Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).
Two ACC members will play on Sunday, Aug. 31. The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a second Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (3:00pm ET, ESPN). Then in primetime, the Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7:30pm ET, ABC).
Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, when Bill Belichick makes his college head coaching debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels at home against the TCU Horned Frogs (8:00pm ET, ESPN).
The 2025 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.
The ACC also released time and television for 11 additional games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 29.
ACC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 23
Stanford at Hawai’i – 7:30pm, CBS
Thursday, Aug. 28
East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN
Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCNX
Friday, Aug. 29
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 30
Syracuse vs. Tennessee – 12pm, ABC (M-B Stadium)
Duquesne at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Fordham at Boston College – 2pm, ACCNX
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville – 3pm, ACCN
Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN
LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC
East Texas A&M at SMU – 9pm, ACCN
California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 31
Virginia Tech vs. S. Carolina – 3pm, ESPN (M-B Stadium)
Notre Dame at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 1
TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 5
James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 6
Virginia at NC State – 12pm, ESPN2 (non-conference)
Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
East Texas A&M at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX
Western Carolina at Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX
Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX
Texas Southern at California – 6pm, ACCNX
North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7pm, ACCNX
Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm – ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse – 7pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Clemson at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Richmond at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
USF at Miami – 4:30pm, The CW
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN
Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2
Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Boston College at Stanford – 10:30pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 20
California at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Sept. 26
Florida State at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Miami – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2
North Carolina at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington State at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW
Florida State at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 24
California at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 31
North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 14
Clemson at Louisville – 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 21
Florida State at NC State – 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC (M-B Stadium)
Saturday, Dec. 6
2025 ACC Football Championship Game – 8pm, ABC
Bank of America Stadium
Alabama vs. Florida State and LSU vs Clemson will be a big one.