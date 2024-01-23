ACC football schedule 2024: Thursday, Friday specialty games set

The ACC has revealed the Thursday and Friday specialty games ahead of the complete 2024 ACC football schedule release on Wednesday.

A total of 14 contests involving ACC teams, eight of which are conference contests, will be played on Thursday or Fridays during the 2024 season. Those matchups are listed below:

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

North Carolina at Minnesota

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

Western Carolina at NC State

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Elon at Duke

TCU at Stanford

Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

BYU at SMU

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

Stanford at Syracuse

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Virginia Tech at Miami

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Florida State at Duke

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Syracuse at Pitt

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Louisville at Boston College

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

California at Wake Forest

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

NC State at Georgia Tech

On Monday, the ACC unveiled the complete schedule for Week 1 of the season, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three matchups. Below is the complete ACC schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 season:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Austin Peay at Louisville

Clemson vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, GA)

Georgia State at Georgia Tech

Houston Christian at SMU

Kent State at Pitt

Miami (FL) at Florida

Ohio at Syracuse

Richmond at Virginia

UC Davis at California

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Boston College at Florida State

The 2024 ACC football season will kickoff in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 when the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The reveal of the complete 2024 ACC football schedule is slated for Wednesday with a two-hour special at 5:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.

The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2024 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

Home: Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Cal Golden Bears

Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest

Clemson Tigers

Home: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils

Home: Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia Tech

Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Home: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State

Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, SMU

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Home: Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

NC State Wolfpack

Home: Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels

Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

2024 Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Virginia

Pitt Panthers

Home: Cal, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia

Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

SMU Mustangs

Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt

Away: Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia

Stanford Cardinal

Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse

Syracuse Orange

Home: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech

Away: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal

Virginia Cavaliers

Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Virginia

Away: Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Stanford