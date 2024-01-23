ACC football schedule 2024: Thursday, Friday specialty games set

The ACC has revealed the Thursday and Friday specialty games ahead of the complete 2024 ACC football schedule release on Wednesday.
A total of 14 contests involving ACC teams, eight of which are conference contests, will be played on Thursday or Fridays during the 2024 season. Those matchups are listed below:
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
North Carolina at Minnesota
North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest
Western Carolina at NC State
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
Elon at Duke
TCU at Stanford
Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
BYU at SMU
Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
Stanford at Syracuse
Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
Virginia Tech at Miami
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
Florida State at Duke
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024
Syracuse at Pitt
Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
Louisville at Boston College
Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
California at Wake Forest
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
NC State at Georgia Tech
On Monday, the ACC unveiled the complete schedule for Week 1 of the season, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three matchups. Below is the complete ACC schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 season:
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024
Austin Peay at Louisville
Clemson vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, GA)
Georgia State at Georgia Tech
Houston Christian at SMU
Kent State at Pitt
Miami (FL) at Florida
Ohio at Syracuse
Richmond at Virginia
UC Davis at California
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
Monday, Sept. 2, 2024
Boston College at Florida State
The 2024 ACC football season will kickoff in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 when the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
The reveal of the complete 2024 ACC football schedule is slated for Wednesday with a two-hour special at 5:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.
The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.
Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2024 ACC Football Opponents
Home: Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse
Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse
Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest
Home: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
Away: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Home: Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia Tech
Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest
Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina
Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
Home: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State
Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, SMU
Away: Boston College, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia
Home: Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
Home: Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina
Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest
2024 Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Virginia
Home: Cal, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia
Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU
Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt
Away: Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia
Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse
Home: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech
Away: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal
Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU
Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia
Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse
Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Virginia
Away: Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Stanford
Clemson and Virginia are only conference schools that do not have a Thursday or Friday game scheduled.
