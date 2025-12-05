ACC Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The ACC Championship Game for 2025 is set with the Duke Blue Devils taking on the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

This will mark the ninth consecutive season that the ACC Championship Game is played in Charlotte and 15th overall. The first two contests were played in Jacksonville, Fla,. in 2005 and 2006. The game has also been contested in Tampa, Fla. (2008-09) and Orlando, Fla. (2016).

Virginia clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing atop the standings with a 7-1 record in conference play (10-2 overall). The Blue Devils are the top-seed in the game and will be the designated home team.

The Cavaliers are making only their second appearance in the ACC Championship Game. In its first contest in 2019, Virginia dropped a 62-17 decision to the Clemson Tigers.

Duke clinched its spot in the ACC Championship Game via conference tiebreakers. The Blue Devils were among a group of five teams that finished 6-2 in ACC action, which included Miami, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Pitt.

Duke is also making its second overall appearance in the ACC Championship Game. In their first appearance in 2013, the Blue Devils were defeated by the Florida State Seminoles, 45-7.

Virginia and Duke met earlier this season on Nov. 15 in Durham, N.C. The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils in that contest, 34-17.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Virginia to defeat Duke and advance to the College Football Playoff and play a first-round game at Ole Miss. Duke is projected to face the USF Bulls in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

ACC Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: Duke vs. (17) Virginia

Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (reporter), and Taylor McGregor (reporter)

Tickets:

