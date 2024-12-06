ACC Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The ACC Championship Game for 2024 is set with the No. 17 Clemson Tigers taking on the No. 8 SMU Mustangs. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

SMU, in its first season as a member of the ACC, clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing atop the standings with an undefeated 8-0 record in conference play (11-1 overall). The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference last season, defeating Tulane 26-14 in the title game.

The Mustangs head into the ACC Championship on a 10-game winning streak following its only loss of the season on Sept. 6 against BYU at home, 18-15.

Clemson will be making its league-leading 10th overall appearance in the ACC Championship Game after finishing alone in second-place in the standings with a 7-1 record (9-3 overall). The Tigers last won the ACC title game in 2022 and also recorded victories in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Last Saturday, Clemson lost at home to in-state rival South Carolina, 17-14, in its regular-season finale. A Syracuse upset win over Miami later that day lifted the Tigers into the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson and SMU have never met on the gridiron in their history.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects SMU to defeat Clemson and advance to play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Clemson is projected to face the Washington State Cougars in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl.

ACC Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: (17) Clemson vs. (8) SMU

Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC (Streaming via ESPN3)

Crew: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

