Abilene Christian releases 2025 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have released their 2025 football schedule, which features a game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Abilene Christian opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The following week on Sept. 6, the Wildcats travel for the second consecutive week when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs.

ACU opens their home slate at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, on Sept. 13 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Two weeks later on Sept. 27, the Wildcats visit the UIW Cardinals to wrap up their non-conference schedule.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Abilene Christian begins on Sept. 20 as the Wildcats welcome Austin Peay to Wildcat Stadium. Other home conference opponents include North Alabama on Oct. 4, Tarleton State on Nov. 1, and Utah Tech on Nov. 8.

Road UAC opponents for Abilene Christian in 2025 include West Georgia on Oct. 11, Southern Utah on Oct. 18, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 15, and Central Arkansas on Nov. 22.

Below is Abilene Christian’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Abilene Christian Football Schedule

08/30 – at Tulsa

09/06 – at TCU

09/13 – Stephen. F. Austin

09/20 – Austin Peay*

09/27 – at UIW

10/04 – North Alabama*

10/11 – at West Georgia*

10/18 – at Southern Utah*

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – Tarleton State*

11/08 – Utah Tech*

11/15 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/22 – at Central Arkansas*

* UAC contest.

Abilene Christian finished the 2024 regular-season 8-4 overall and 7-1 in UAC action, which earned the Wildcats the UAC championship and automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. The Wildcats defeated Northern Arizona at home in the first round, 24-0, and are next scheduled to visit North Dakota State in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 7.