Abilene Christian adds Tulsa, UIW to 2025 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have added the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and UIW Cardinals to their 2025 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Abilene Christian will open the 2025 season on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Aug. 30 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Wildcats will also pay a visit to the UIW Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

Abilene Christian and UIW squared off last season at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, with the Cardinals coming out on top, 27-20. The Wildcats still hold a two-game advantage in the overall series at 7-5.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Abilene Christian will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 6 and will host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 13, which is their lone non-league contest at Wildcat Stadium.

Abilene Christian’s United Athletic Conference (UAC) opponents should be the same as they are in 2024, only with the locations swapped. That would mean the Wildcats would host Austin Peay, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech and travel to Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Utah, and West Georgia.

