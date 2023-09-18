ABC to air 10 additional Monday Night Football games in 2023

ABC will air 10 additional Monday Night Football games in 2023, the network has announced.

The additional contests have been added due to the ongoing strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

When the NFL schedule was initially announced in May, ABC was slated to televise four exclusive Monday Night Football games as well one additional contest that was a simulcast of an ESPN production (Bills-Jets in Week 1).

Monday Night Football games previously on the ABC schedule include Browns at Steelers on Monday, Sept. 18, Eagles at Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 25, Eagles at Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20, Packers at Giants on Monday, Dec. 11, and Ravens at 49ers on Monday, Dec. 25.

Games added today include Seahawks at Giants on October 2, Packers at Raiders on October 9, Cowboys at Chargers on October 16, 49ers at Vikings on October 23, Raiders at Lions on October 30, Chargers at Jets on November 6, Broncos at Bills on November 13, Bears at Vikings on November 27, Bengals at Jaguars on December 4, and Chiefs at Patriots on December 18.

ABC is also slated to simulcast special presentations of Monday Night Football on Saturday, Dec. 30 (Lions at Cowboys) and Saturday, Jan. 6 (two matchups to be determined).

Monday Night Football Schedule on ABC

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 18 (Week 2)

Browns at Steelers – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 25 (Week 3)

Eagles at Buccaneers – 7:15pm, ABC

Monday, Oct. 2 (Week 4)

Seahawks at Giants – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Oct. 9 (Week 5)

Packers at Raiders – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Oct. 16 (Week 6)

Cowboys at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)

49ers at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Oct. 30 (Week 8)

Raiders at Lions- 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)

Chargers at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 13 (Week 10)

Broncos at Bills – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 20 (Week 11)

Eagles at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 27 (Week 12)

Bears at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 4 (Week 13)

Bengals at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)

Packers at Giants – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Dec. 18 (Week 15)

Chiefs at Patriots – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 25 (Week 16)

Ravens at 49ers – 8:15pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)

Lions at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Saturday, Jan. 6 (Week 18)

To be announced.

2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule