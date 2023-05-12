The 2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 11 with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the New York Jets. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.
On four Monday’s during the 2023 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will features two games, with one contest on ESPN and the other on ABC. Those days are September 18 (Saints at Panthers and Brown at Steelers), September 25 (Eagles at Buccaneers and Rams at Bengals), December 11 (Titans at Dolphins and Packers at Giants), and January 6 (matchups to be announced).
One Monday Night Football branded game in 2023 will be played on Saturday, Dec. 30 (Week 17). The Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions in that contest at 8:15pm ET on ESPN and ABC.
Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2023 includes 22 regular-season games. The 2023 Monday Night Football Schedule will conclude on Monday, January 6, 2024 with a pair of matchups.
2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Monday, Sept. 11 (Week 1)
Bills at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Sept. 18 (Week 2)
Saints at Panthers – 7:15pm, ESPN
Browns at Steelers – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 25 (Week 3)
Eagles at Buccaneers – 7:15pm, ABC
Rams at Bengals – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 2 (Week 4)
Seahawks at Giants – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 9 (Week 5)
Packers at Raiders – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 16 (Week 6)
Cowboys at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)
49ers at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Oct. 30 (Week 8)
Raiders at Lions- 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)
Chargers at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 13 (Week 10)
Broncos at Bills – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Nov. 20 (Week 11)
Eagles at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Nov. 27 (Week 12)
Bears at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 4 (Week 13)
Bengals at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)
Titans at Dolphins – 8:15pm, ESPN
Packers at Giants – 8:15pm, ABC
Monday, Dec. 18 (Week 15)
Chiefs at Patriots – 8:15pm, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 25 (Week 16)
Ravens at 49ers – 8:15pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)
Lions at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Monday, Jan. 6 (Week 18)
To be announced.
