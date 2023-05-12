The 2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 11 with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the New York Jets. The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.

On four Monday’s during the 2023 season, the Monday Night Football Schedule will features two games, with one contest on ESPN and the other on ABC. Those days are September 18 (Saints at Panthers and Brown at Steelers), September 25 (Eagles at Buccaneers and Rams at Bengals), December 11 (Titans at Dolphins and Packers at Giants), and January 6 (matchups to be announced).

One Monday Night Football branded game in 2023 will be played on Saturday, Dec. 30 (Week 17). The Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions in that contest at 8:15pm ET on ESPN and ABC.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2023 includes 22 regular-season games. The 2023 Monday Night Football Schedule will conclude on Monday, January 6, 2024 with a pair of matchups.

2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 11 (Week 1)

Bills at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Sept. 18 (Week 2)

Saints at Panthers – 7:15pm, ESPN

Browns at Steelers – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 25 (Week 3)

Eagles at Buccaneers – 7:15pm, ABC

Buy Tickets

Rams at Bengals – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 2 (Week 4)

Seahawks at Giants – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 9 (Week 5)

Packers at Raiders – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 16 (Week 6)

Cowboys at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)

49ers at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Oct. 30 (Week 8)

Raiders at Lions- 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)

Chargers at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 13 (Week 10)

Broncos at Bills – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 20 (Week 11)

Eagles at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 27 (Week 12)

Bears at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 4 (Week 13)

Bengals at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)

Titans at Dolphins – 8:15pm, ESPN

Packers at Giants – 8:15pm, ABC

Monday, Dec. 18 (Week 15)

Chiefs at Patriots – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 25 (Week 16)

Ravens at 49ers – 8:15pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)

Lions at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Jan. 6 (Week 18)

To be announced.

