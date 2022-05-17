ABC announces six college football matchups for 2022 season

ABC has announced six college football matchups for the 2022 season, which includes three games during Week 1.

The slate begins with the Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC taking on the Oregon Ducks of the Pac-12 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game is set for 3:30pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Later on Saturday at 7:30pm ET, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Florida State Seminoles of the ACC and the LSU Tigers of the SEC will square off in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

ESPN also announced today that ABC will televise Wisconsin at Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 24 (time TBA), Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 8 (in Dallas, Texas; time TBA), and Florida at Florida State on Friday, Nov. 25 (7:30pm ET).

The first three weeks of the 2022 college football schedule plus special date games and the bowl schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 26.

Select ABC 2022 College Football Games

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Georgia vs. Oregon – 3:30pm, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

Notre Dame at Ohio State – 7:30pm

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Florida State vs. LSU – 7:30pm

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Wisconsin at Ohio State – Time TBA

Buy Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Texas vs. Oklahoma – Time TBA

Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Buy Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm

Buy Tickets

College Football Schedule