AAC officially rebrands as American Conference

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has officially announced a rebrand as “American Conference” on first reference and “American” thereafter.

The American Conference has also revealed a new tagline, “Built to Rise,” as well as new visual identity and brand ambassador, named Soar the Eagle.

“The American has built a brand that differentiates us in a crowded collegiate landscape by establishing and elevating what makes us distinctive,” said American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti. “This modernization is rooted in who we are and where we’re headed. It prioritizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage driving every part of our conference forward.”

Below is a look at the new brand identity for the American Conference and its brand ambassador, Soar the Eagle.

“A brand is more than a name. Over the past year, we stepped back, listened, and involved our community.” Pernetti said. “That’s how real, lasting identity is built. We’re not slick, we’re strong. This brand defines who we are, service and mission-driven institutions of higher learning with highly competitive athletics and deeply committed leaders. The student-athletes and their experience will always be our north star.”

The 2025 American Conference football schedule kicks off Thursday, Aug. 28 with three American teams in action, beginning with the South Florida Bulls hosting the Boise State Broncos at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. Later, the East Carolina Pirates visit the NC State Wolfpack (7:00pm ET, ACCN) and the UAB Blazers host the Alabama State Hornets (8:30pm ET, ESPN+).

The 2025 American Conference Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

