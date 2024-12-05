AAC Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV

The AAC Championship Game for 2024 is set with the No. 24 Army Black Knights hosting the Tulane Green Wave. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

Army clinched its spot in the American Football Championship Game after finishing atop the conference standings with an undefeated 8-0 record (10-1 overall), which earned them the right to host the contest. The Black Knights will be making their first appearance in the championship game in their first season as an AAC member.

Tulane finished in second-place in American Athletic Conference action at 7-1 (9-3 overall), one game ahead of Memphis and Navy, to earn its spot in the title matchup. The Green Wave are making their third appearance in the American Football Championship Game after defeating UCF in 2022 at home, 45-28, and falling at home against SMU last season, 26-14.

Army and Tulane have met 23 times on the gridiron in a series that began back in 1953 in New Orleans, La. In their most recent matchup in 2020 in New Orleans, the Green Wave notched their fourth-consecutive win over the Black Knights, 38-12, and now lead the overall series, 13-9-1.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Tulane to defeat Army and go on to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, while Army is projected to face the Texas State Bobcats in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

AAC Championship Game

Matchup: Tulane at (24) Army

Site: Michie Stadium – West Point, NY

Date: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

