2027 Ohio at West Virginia football game moved to Week Zero

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats running back Sieh Bangura (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia University announced Monday that its 2027 home football game against Ohio has been moved to Week Zero.

Originally slated for Week 3 on Saturday, September 18, the matchup will now kick off on Saturday, August 28, 2027, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. The contest will mark the 19th all‑time meeting between the two programs.

The shift follows the NCAA’s June decision to adopt a standardized 14‑week regular‑season format beginning in fall 2027. Under the new structure, FBS teams can open most seasons in Week Zero—the weekend prior to Labor Day—and conclude play the week after Thanksgiving.

Previously, only Hawaii, teams traveling to Hawaii, and their opponents were permitted to schedule Week Zero games. FCS programs could also participate if the matchup was nationally televised, though that exception has been removed beginning this fall.

The 2027 game is the second leg of a home‑and‑home series that began last season, when Ohio defeated West Virginia 17–10 in Athens. The final game of the series is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2029, in Morgantown.

West Virginia’s remaining non‑conference slate for 2027 includes home dates with Southern Miss on Sept. 4 and VMI on Sept. 11.

Ohio’s 2027 non‑conference schedule features Marshall at home on Sept. 11 and a road trip to Texas State on Sept. 25. The Bobcats still have one open slot, which is expected to be filled by an FCS opponent.

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