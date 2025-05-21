2026 Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field moved to Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game at Lambeau Field in 2026 has been shifted to Sunday, according to an announcement from both schools.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin were previously scheduled to meet at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The game was then rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

With the game pushed back one day, the Fighting Irish and Badgers will now square off on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The kickoff time was not announced, but the game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock. The contest will also serve as Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game that season.

The Wisconsin-Notre Dame game in 2026 is the second of a home-and-home series that began with a 41-13 Notre Dame win on Sept. 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Lambeau Field is the home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Nicknamed the “Frozen Tundra,” Lambeau Field has a seating capacity of 81,411 and last hosted a college football game in 2016 when Wisconsin defeated LSU 16-14.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have met 17 times on the gridiron in a series that began back in 1900 in Madison, Wisc. The Fighting Irish lead the series 9-6-2 and have recorded two consecutive victories over the Badgers, which includes the 2021 contest in Chicago.

