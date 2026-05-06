The 2026 Sun Belt Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF includes each team’s helmet along with its full slate of dates and opponents for the upcoming season.

For 2026, the Sun Belt officially drops Texas State following its move to the Pac‑12 Conference. To maintain a 14‑team membership, the league welcomes Louisiana Tech from Conference USA.

The Sun Belt’s 2026 campaign opens on Friday, September 4, when Georgia State hosts FCS opponent North Carolina A&T in Atlanta.

The remaining 13 Sun Belt programs begin play on Saturday, September 5. Five teams face Power Four opponents that day, including Marshall at Penn State, ULM at Mississippi State, and Coastal Carolina at West Virginia.

Conference play begins on Saturday, September 26, with Old Dominion hosting James Madison.

The 2026 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 4, airing on ESPN at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. The matchup will feature the East and West division champions at the home venue of one of the participating teams.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, MAC, Mountain West, Pac‑12, SEC, and FBS Independents are already available. The final remaining release, Conference USA, will be posted soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES