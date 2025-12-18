2026 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 29 with The Citadel at Wofford.
For the 2026 season, the SoCon welcomes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Tennessee Tech joins nine returning football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.
Each SoCon team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with four home games and four road contests. SoCon teams can also schedule up to four non-conference opponents for a total of 12 games per season.
The 2026 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all ten schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.
2026 SoCon Football Schedules
- 2026 Chattanooga Football Schedule
- 2026 ETSU Football Schedule
- 2026 Furman Football Schedule
- 2026 Mercer Football Schedule
- 2026 Samford Football Schedule
- 2026 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule
- 2026 The Citadel Football Schedule
- 2026 VMI Football Schedule
- 2026 Western Carolina Football Schedule
- 2026 Wofford Football Schedule
2026 SoCon Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Aug. 29
The Citadel at Wofford
Saturday, Sept. 12
Furman at Mercer
Samford at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Sept. 19
Wofford at Chattanooga
Saturday, Sept. 26
Chattanooga at The Citadel
Western Carolina at ETSU
VMI at Samford
Tennessee Tech at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 3
Chattanooga at ETSU
Wofford at Furman
Mercer at VMI
Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 10
ETSU at The Citadel
Furman at Tennessee Tech
Western Carolina at Mercer
Samford at Chattanooga
Saturday, Oct. 17
Mercer at Samford
VMI at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tennessee Tech at The Citadel
ETSU at VMI
Samford at Furman
Chattanooga at Western Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 31
The Citadel at Mercer
Tennessee Tech at ETSU
Western Carolina at Furman
Wofford at Samford
VMI at Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 7
Furman at The Citadel
Samford at ETSU
Mercer at Chattanooga
VMI at Tennessee Tech
Wofford at Western Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 14
The Citadel at VMI
ETSU at Wofford
Chattanooga at Furman
Mercer at Tennessee Tech
Western Carolina at Samford
Saturday, Nov. 21
The Citadel at Western Carolina
ETSU at Mercer
Furman at VMI