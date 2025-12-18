2026 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 29 with The Citadel at Wofford.

For the 2026 season, the SoCon welcomes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Tennessee Tech joins nine returning football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

Each SoCon team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with four home games and four road contests. SoCon teams can also schedule up to four non-conference opponents for a total of 12 games per season.

The 2026 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all ten schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

2026 SoCon Football Schedules



2026 SoCon Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Aug. 29

The Citadel at Wofford

Saturday, Sept. 12

Furman at Mercer

Samford at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Sept. 19

Wofford at Chattanooga

Saturday, Sept. 26

Chattanooga at The Citadel

Western Carolina at ETSU

VMI at Samford

Tennessee Tech at Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chattanooga at ETSU

Wofford at Furman

Mercer at VMI

Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 10

ETSU at The Citadel

Furman at Tennessee Tech

Western Carolina at Mercer

Samford at Chattanooga

Saturday, Oct. 17

Mercer at Samford

VMI at Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tennessee Tech at The Citadel

ETSU at VMI

Samford at Furman

Chattanooga at Western Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 31

The Citadel at Mercer

Tennessee Tech at ETSU

Western Carolina at Furman

Wofford at Samford

VMI at Chattanooga

Saturday, Nov. 7

Furman at The Citadel

Samford at ETSU

Mercer at Chattanooga

VMI at Tennessee Tech

Wofford at Western Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 14

The Citadel at VMI

ETSU at Wofford

Chattanooga at Furman

Mercer at Tennessee Tech

Western Carolina at Samford

Saturday, Nov. 21

The Citadel at Western Carolina

ETSU at Mercer

Furman at VMI