2026 Rutgers at Boston College football game moved to Friday

The Boston College Eagles’ annual Red Bandanna game has been moved to Friday, September 11, Boston College Director of Athletics Blake James announced.

Boston College will host Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The game will be televised by an ESPN network.

September 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America. Boston College will wear special uniforms for the game to honor the legacy of Welles Crowther, who heroically helped bring people to safety at the World Trade Center in New York.

Here’s more on Crowther from Eagle Insider:

Crowther, who played lacrosse for Boston College, carried a signature red bandanna wherever he went, and survivors of the attack remember him for bringing people out with his firefighter brethen. The towers eventually collapsed and Crowther lost his life. The Eagles have been doing a Red Bandanna game since 2014, a game in which the team wears special red bandanna uniforms, and the game is filled with events honoring his legacy, including a visit from Welles’s mother.

The 2026 contest between Boston College and Rutgers is the first game of a home-and-home series. The second and final game of the series is slated for SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Sept. 11, 2027.

Boston College and Rutgers have met 28 times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 1919 in Boston, Mass. The Scarlet Knights won the most recent contest in 2022 in Chestnut Hill, 22-21, but the Eagles still hold the advantage in the series, 20-7-1.

