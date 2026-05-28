2026 Pac-12 football TV schedule announced

The 2026 Pac-12 football TV schedule has been announced. Pac-12 football games in 2026 will be broadcast by CBS, CBS Sports Network, USA Sports, and The CW.
After playing with just two members the last two seasons — Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 expands to eight teams for the 2026 season. New members joining the league include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference, and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.
The first Pac-12 team to hit the gridiron this fall is Fresno State, which visits USC on Friday, September 4. The game will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT.
Six Pac-12 teams will begin their seasons on Saturday, September 5. Featured games that day include Oregon State at Houston, Texas State at Texas, and Boise State at Oregon.
The Apple Cup, which pits Washington State at Washington, has been pushed back one day to Sunday, September 6 and the game will be televised by NBC at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.
The 2026 Pac-12 Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.
Listed below is the complete Pac-12 football TV schedule for the 2026 season. Flex games during the last week of the season will be finalized no later than one week prior to the games.
2026 Pac-12 Football TV Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 4
Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 5
Oregon State at Houston – 12pm, ESPN
Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Boise State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Wyoming at Colorado State – 6pm, USA
Idaho State at Utah State – 7pm, CBSSN
Portland State at San Diego State – 9:30pm, USA
Sunday, Sept. 6
Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC
Saturday, Sept. 12
Washington State at Kansas State – 12pm, TNT/HBO MAX
Utah State at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN
UTSA at Texas State – 3:30pm, CW
Memphis at Boise State – 6pm, USA
Southern Utah at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
San Diego State at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN
Texas Tech at Oregon State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Sacramento State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 19
North Texas at Texas State – 3pm, USA
Utah State at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX
Duquesne at Washington State – 3:30pm, USA
BYU at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
South Dakota at Boise State – 10pm, CBSSN
James Madison at San Diego State – 10pm, CW
Montana at Oregon State – 11pm, USA
Fresno State at San Jose State – 11pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 26
Colorado State at UTSA – TBD, ESPN Platforms
Boise State at Western Michigan – TBD, TBD
San Diego State at Toledo – TBD, TBD
Incarnate Word at Texas State – 6pm, USA
Arizona at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Troy at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Oregon State at UTEP – 9pm, MW+
Rice at Fresno State – 10pm, CW
Saturday, Oct. 3
Oregon State at Colorado State – 6pm, USA
Utah State at Boise State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Fresno State at Washington State – 9:30pm, USA
Texas State at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CW
Friday, Oct. 9
Washington State at Utah State – 9pm, CW
Saturday, Oct. 10
San Diego State at Oregon State – 6pm, USA
Boise State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CW
Thursday, Oct. 15
Colorado State at Texas State – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 17
Washington State at Oregon State – 6pm, USA
Fresno State at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 24
Boise State at Washington State – 6pm, USA
Utah State at Texas State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
San Diego State at Colorado State – 9:30pm, CW
Saturday, Oct. 31
Colorado State at Utah State – 3:30pm, USA
Washington State at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN
Texas State at Boise State – 10pm, CW
Oregon State at Fresno State – 7 PM or 11pm, USA
Saturday, Nov. 7
Boise State at Colorado State – 6pm, USA
Fresno State at Utah State – 9:30pm, USA
Texas State at Oregon State – 10:30pm, CW
Saturday, Nov. 14
Fresno State at Texas State – 4pm, CW
Oregon State at Boise State – 6pm, USA
Utah State at San Diego State – 9:30pm, USA
Colorado State at Washington State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 21
Washington State at Texas State – 6pm, USA
Colorado State at Fresno State – 7:30pm, CW
San Diego State at Boise State – 9:30pm, USA
Utah State at Oregon State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 28 (Week 13 Flex)
TBD at Colorado State – TBD
TBD at Fresno State – TBD
TBD at Utah State – TBD
TBD at Washington State – TBD
Friday, Dec. 4
Pac-12 Championship Game (TBD vs. TBD) – 8pm, CBS/Paramount+
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES