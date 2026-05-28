2026 Pac-12 football TV schedule announced

The 2026 Pac-12 football TV schedule has been announced. Pac-12 football games in 2026 will be broadcast by CBS, CBS Sports Network, USA Sports, and The CW.

After playing with just two members the last two seasons — Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 expands to eight teams for the 2026 season. New members joining the league include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference, and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.

The first Pac-12 team to hit the gridiron this fall is Fresno State, which visits USC on Friday, September 4. The game will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT.

Six Pac-12 teams will begin their seasons on Saturday, September 5. Featured games that day include Oregon State at Houston, Texas State at Texas, and Boise State at Oregon.

The Apple Cup, which pits Washington State at Washington, has been pushed back one day to Sunday, September 6 and the game will be televised by NBC at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

The 2026 Pac-12 Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.

Listed below is the complete Pac-12 football TV schedule for the 2026 season. Flex games during the last week of the season will be finalized no later than one week prior to the games.

2026 Pac-12 Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 4

Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 5

Oregon State at Houston – 12pm, ESPN

Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Boise State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Wyoming at Colorado State – 6pm, USA

Idaho State at Utah State – 7pm, CBSSN

Portland State at San Diego State – 9:30pm, USA

Sunday, Sept. 6

Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC

Saturday, Sept. 12

Washington State at Kansas State – 12pm, TNT/HBO MAX

Utah State at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN

UTSA at Texas State – 3:30pm, CW

Memphis at Boise State – 6pm, USA

Southern Utah at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego State at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN

Texas Tech at Oregon State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Sacramento State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 19

North Texas at Texas State – 3pm, USA

Utah State at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX

Duquesne at Washington State – 3:30pm, USA

BYU at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

South Dakota at Boise State – 10pm, CBSSN

James Madison at San Diego State – 10pm, CW

Montana at Oregon State – 11pm, USA

Fresno State at San Jose State – 11pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Colorado State at UTSA – TBD, ESPN Platforms

Boise State at Western Michigan – TBD, TBD

San Diego State at Toledo – TBD, TBD

Incarnate Word at Texas State – 6pm, USA

Arizona at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Troy at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Oregon State at UTEP – 9pm, MW+

Rice at Fresno State – 10pm, CW

Saturday, Oct. 3

Oregon State at Colorado State – 6pm, USA

Utah State at Boise State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Fresno State at Washington State – 9:30pm, USA

Texas State at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CW

Friday, Oct. 9

Washington State at Utah State – 9pm, CW

Saturday, Oct. 10

San Diego State at Oregon State – 6pm, USA

Boise State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CW

Thursday, Oct. 15

Colorado State at Texas State – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 17

Washington State at Oregon State – 6pm, USA

Fresno State at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 24

Boise State at Washington State – 6pm, USA

Utah State at Texas State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

San Diego State at Colorado State – 9:30pm, CW

Saturday, Oct. 31

Colorado State at Utah State – 3:30pm, USA

Washington State at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN

Texas State at Boise State – 10pm, CW

Oregon State at Fresno State – 7 PM or 11pm, USA

Saturday, Nov. 7

Boise State at Colorado State – 6pm, USA

Fresno State at Utah State – 9:30pm, USA

Texas State at Oregon State – 10:30pm, CW

Saturday, Nov. 14

Fresno State at Texas State – 4pm, CW

Oregon State at Boise State – 6pm, USA

Utah State at San Diego State – 9:30pm, USA

Colorado State at Washington State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 21

Washington State at Texas State – 6pm, USA

Colorado State at Fresno State – 7:30pm, CW

San Diego State at Boise State – 9:30pm, USA

Utah State at Oregon State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 28 (Week 13 Flex)

TBD at Colorado State – TBD

TBD at Fresno State – TBD

TBD at Utah State – TBD

TBD at Washington State – TBD

Friday, Dec. 4

Pac-12 Championship Game (TBD vs. TBD) – 8pm, CBS/Paramount+

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES