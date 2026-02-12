2026 Pac-12 football schedule announced

The 2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Oct. 3 with all eight teams in action.

After playing with just two members the last two seasons — Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 expands to eight teams for the 2026 season. New members joining the league include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference, and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.

Each Pac-12 team will play a seven-game, round-robin conference football schedule in 2026. Additionally, the final week of the regular-season will be a flex scheduling week in an effort to position one of its members for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Those flex games will be considered non-conference contests and will not count in the league standings. Additional details of the flex week are below:

For 2026 and the league’s home-and-home flex matchup to conclude the regular season in Week 13, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time. Projected matchups for the final week on Saturday, Nov. 28, not to be confirmed until six days prior at the latest, include: Boise State at Utah State

Texas State at Colorado State

San Diego State at Fresno State

Oregon State at Washington State In any flexed format for Week 13 matchups, home teams will include Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and Washington State. The format ensures a minimum of six home games for each Pac-12 member as well as four home games each against fellow Pac-12 opponents. Further considerations will be taken into account should any flex occur among the stated projected matchups, including no team returning to the same venue twice during the regular season.

Top non-conference games for each Pac-12 school in 2026 include Boise State at Oregon, BYU at Colorado State, Fresno State at USC, Texas Tech at Oregon State, San Diego State at UCLA, Texas State at Texas, Utah State at Washington, and Washington State at Washington.

The 2026 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 at the home stadium of the No. 1 seed in conference play. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become. With national coverage across CBS Sports, USA Network and The CW, the new Pac-12 will debut on a national stage from day one.”

2026 Pac-12 Football Schedules



2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5

Boise State at Oregon

Fresno State at USC

Idaho State at Utah State

Oregon State at Houston

Portland State at San Diego State

Texas State at Texas

Washington State at Washington

Wyoming at Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 12

Memphis at Boise State

Sacramento State at Fresno State

San Diego State at UCLA

Southern Utah at Colorado State

Texas Tech at Oregon State

UTSA at Texas State

Washington State at Kansas State

Utah State at Washington

Saturday, Sept. 19

BYU at Colorado State

North Texas at Texas State

Utah State at Utah

South Dakota at Boise State

Duquesne at Washington State

Fresno State at San Jose State

Montana at Oregon State

James Madison at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 26

Colorado State at UTSA

Rice at Fresno State

San Diego State at Toledo

UIW at Texas State

Boise State at Western Michigan

Arizona at Washington State

Troy at Utah State

Oregon State at UTEP

Saturday, Oct. 3

Fresno State at Washington State (or Fri.)

Oregon State at Colorado State

Texas State at San Diego State

Utah State at Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 10

Boise State at Fresno State

San Diego State at Oregon State

Washington State at Utah State

Saturday, Oct. 17

Colorado State at Texas State (or Thu.)

Fresno State at San Diego State

Washington State at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 24

Boise State at Washington State

San Diego State at Colorado State

Utah State at Texas State

Saturday, Oct. 31

Colorado State at Utah State

Oregon State at Fresno State (or Fri.)

Texas State at Boise State

Washington State at San Diego State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Boise State at Colorado State

Fresno State at Utah State

Texas State at Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 14

Colorado State at Washington State

Fresno State at Texas State

Oregon State at Boise State

Utah State at San Diego State

Saturday, Nov. 21

Colorado State at Fresno State

San Diego State at Boise State (or Fri.)

Utah State at Oregon State

Washington State at Texas State

Saturday, Nov. 28

Boise State at Utah State (Flex Game)

Oregon State at Washington State (Flex Game)

San Diego State at Fresno State (Flex Game)

Texas State at Colorado State (Flex Game)

Friday, Dec. 4

Pac-12 Championship Game

No. 2 Seed at No. 1 Seed – CBS/Paramount+

2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule (Composite)