2026 Pac-12 football schedule announced

The 2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Oct. 3 with all eight teams in action.
After playing with just two members the last two seasons — Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 expands to eight teams for the 2026 season. New members joining the league include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference, and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.
Each Pac-12 team will play a seven-game, round-robin conference football schedule in 2026. Additionally, the final week of the regular-season will be a flex scheduling week in an effort to position one of its members for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Those flex games will be considered non-conference contests and will not count in the league standings. Additional details of the flex week are below:
For 2026 and the league’s home-and-home flex matchup to conclude the regular season in Week 13, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time. Projected matchups for the final week on Saturday, Nov. 28, not to be confirmed until six days prior at the latest, include:
Boise State at Utah State
Texas State at Colorado State
San Diego State at Fresno State
Oregon State at Washington State
In any flexed format for Week 13 matchups, home teams will include Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and Washington State. The format ensures a minimum of six home games for each Pac-12 member as well as four home games each against fellow Pac-12 opponents. Further considerations will be taken into account should any flex occur among the stated projected matchups, including no team returning to the same venue twice during the regular season.
Top non-conference games for each Pac-12 school in 2026 include Boise State at Oregon, BYU at Colorado State, Fresno State at USC, Texas Tech at Oregon State, San Diego State at UCLA, Texas State at Texas, Utah State at Washington, and Washington State at Washington.
The 2026 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 at the home stadium of the No. 1 seed in conference play. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.
“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become. With national coverage across CBS Sports, USA Network and The CW, the new Pac-12 will debut on a national stage from day one.”
2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 5
Boise State at Oregon
Fresno State at USC
Idaho State at Utah State
Oregon State at Houston
Portland State at San Diego State
Texas State at Texas
Washington State at Washington
Wyoming at Colorado State
Saturday, Sept. 12
Memphis at Boise State
Sacramento State at Fresno State
San Diego State at UCLA
Southern Utah at Colorado State
Texas Tech at Oregon State
UTSA at Texas State
Washington State at Kansas State
Utah State at Washington
Saturday, Sept. 19
BYU at Colorado State
North Texas at Texas State
Utah State at Utah
South Dakota at Boise State
Duquesne at Washington State
Fresno State at San Jose State
Montana at Oregon State
James Madison at San Diego State
Saturday, Sept. 26
Colorado State at UTSA
Rice at Fresno State
San Diego State at Toledo
UIW at Texas State
Boise State at Western Michigan
Arizona at Washington State
Troy at Utah State
Oregon State at UTEP
Saturday, Oct. 3
Fresno State at Washington State (or Fri.)
Oregon State at Colorado State
Texas State at San Diego State
Utah State at Boise State
Saturday, Oct. 10
Boise State at Fresno State
San Diego State at Oregon State
Washington State at Utah State
Saturday, Oct. 17
Colorado State at Texas State (or Thu.)
Fresno State at San Diego State
Washington State at Oregon State
Saturday, Oct. 24
Boise State at Washington State
San Diego State at Colorado State
Utah State at Texas State
Saturday, Oct. 31
Colorado State at Utah State
Oregon State at Fresno State (or Fri.)
Texas State at Boise State
Washington State at San Diego State
Saturday, Nov. 7
Boise State at Colorado State
Fresno State at Utah State
Texas State at Oregon State
Saturday, Nov. 14
Colorado State at Washington State
Fresno State at Texas State
Oregon State at Boise State
Utah State at San Diego State
Saturday, Nov. 21
Colorado State at Fresno State
San Diego State at Boise State (or Fri.)
Utah State at Oregon State
Washington State at Texas State
Saturday, Nov. 28
Boise State at Utah State (Flex Game)
Oregon State at Washington State (Flex Game)
San Diego State at Fresno State (Flex Game)
Texas State at Colorado State (Flex Game)
Friday, Dec. 4
Pac-12 Championship Game
No. 2 Seed at No. 1 Seed – CBS/Paramount+
2026 Pac-12 Football Schedule (Composite)
I find the flex experiment fascinating. Maybe a one season plan only for the PAC.
How long before other conferences adopt some version to game their SOS?
The 2027 scheduling will be Wild.
It will be interesting if the best potential “flex” is between two designated home teams. Will one relinquish a home game to max the flex?