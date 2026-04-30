The 2026 Pac-12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Pac-12 team.

After playing with just two members the last two seasons — Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 expands to eight teams for the 2026 season. New members joining the league include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the Mountain West Conference, and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.

The 2026 season gets underway for the Pac-12 on Saturday, September 5 with all eight teams in action. Featured non-conference matchups for the league that day include Boise State traveling to face Oregon, Fresno State visiting USC, Oregon State trekking to Houston, Texas State making a short in-state trip to face Texas, and Washington State visiting Washington in the Apple Cup.

Conference action begins the weekend of October 3 with four contests — Fresno State at Washington State, Oregon State at Colorado State, Texas State at San Diego State, and Utah State at Boise State.

The 2026 Pac-12 Football Championship Game is set for Friday, December 4. The game will be a matchup of the two teams that finish at the top of the league standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, FBS Independents, MAC, Mountain West, and SEC have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

Helmet Schedules