The 2026 NFL Thursday Night Football schedule opens on Thursday, September 10, when San Francisco meets the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. Although played on a Thursday, the 49ers-Rams matchup is not part of Amazon’s TNF package; it will stream exclusively on Netflix at 8:35pm ET.

Regular Thursday Night Football coverage begins in Week 2 on September 17, with Detroit traveling to Buffalo. That game will stream live on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.

This season also features a special Sunday Night Football–branded game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

With SNF occupying the Thanksgiving night window, the Thursday Night Football–branded game shifts to Black Friday (Nov. 27). Pittsburgh hosts Denver at 3:00pm ET in that matchup, streaming on Prime Video.

In total, 18 regular‑season games will be played on Thursday night in 2026, with 16 airing exclusively on Prime Video. All Prime Video games will also be available on over‑the‑air (OTA) television in the participating teams’ home markets, as well as in Spanish on Prime Video.

2026 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 10 (Week 1)

49ers vs. LA Rams – 8:35pm, Netflix

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Thursday, Sept. 17 (Week 2)

Lions at Bills – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Sept. 24 (Week 3)

Falcons at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Oct. 1 (Week 4)

Steelers at Browns – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Oct. 8 (Week 5)

Buccaneers at Cowboys – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Oct. 15 (Week 6)

Seahawks at Broncos – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Oct. 22 (Week 7)

Patriots at Bears – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Oct. 29 (Week 8)

Panthers at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Nov. 5 (Week 9)

Jaguars at Ravens – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Nov. 12 (Week 10)

Commanders at Giants – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Nov. 19 (Week 11)

Colts at Texans – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Nov. 26 (Week 12 – Thanksgiving)

Chiefs at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

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Friday, Nov. 27 (Week 12 – Black Friday)

Broncos at Steelers – 3pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Dec. 3 (Week 13)

Chiefs at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Dec. 10 (Week 14)

Vikings at Patriots – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Dec. 17 (Week 15)

49ers at Chargers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)

Texans at Eagles – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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Thursday, Dec. 31 (Week 17)

Ravens at Bengals – 8:15pm, Prime Video

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NFL SCHEDULES