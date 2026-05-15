The 2026 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Sunday, September 13 with the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20pm ET, with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.
The season-opening game four days prior on Wednesday, September 9, which features the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots, is also a Sunday Night Football branded contest. That game, and all remaining Sunday Night Football branded contests, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 26. That contest features the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills.
Sunday Night Football games in Week 5 through Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:
This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used twice between Weeks 5 and 10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11 through 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the 2026 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule will include 22 regular-season games, with one contest on a Wednesday, one on a Thursday, and one on a Saturday. Each game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock, plus their will be one Peacock exclusive game in Week 17.
2026 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 (Week 1)
Patriots at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Sept. 13 (Week 1)
Cowboys at Giants – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Sept. 20 (Week 2)
Colts at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Sept. 27 (Week 3)
Rams at Broncos – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Oct. 4 (Week 4)
Lions at Panthers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Oct. 11 (Week 5)
Ravens at Falcons – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Oct. 18 (Week 6)
Cowboys at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7)
Chiefs at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Nov. 1 (Week 8)
Eagles at Commanders – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Nov. 8 (Week 9)
Buccaneers at Bears – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Nov. 15 (Week 10)
Steelers at Bengals – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Nov. 22 (Week 11)
Vikings vs. 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
* in Mexico City
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Week 12)
Chiefs at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Nov. 29 (Week 12)
Patriots at Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Dec. 6 (Week 13)
Texans at Steelers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Dec. 13 (Week 14)
Bills at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Dec. 20 (Week 15)
Lions at Vikings – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Dec. 27 (Week 16)
Jaguars at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Saturday, Jan. 2 (Week 17)
Game 1 TBA – 4:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Game 2 TBA – 8pm, Peacock exclusive
Sunday, Jan. 3 (Week 17)
Eagles at 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
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Sunday, Jan. 10 (Week 18)
Game TBA
NFL SCHEDULES
- NFL Schedule (Composite)
- NFL Team Schedules (Team-by-team)