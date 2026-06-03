2026 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6.

The Panthers-Cardinals preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8pmpm ET/7pmpm CT.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.

Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2026 NFL season.

2026 NFL Preseason Schedule

* All times Eastern.

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 6

Carolina vs. Arizona – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 1

Thursday – Aug. 13

Detroit at Cincinnati – 7pm

Green Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm

Indianapolis at New England – 7:30pm

LA Chargers at Houston – 8pm

Arizona at Las Vegas – 8pm

Tennessee at San Francisco – 9pm

Friday – Aug. 14

Denver at Atlanta – 7pm

Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 7pm

Miami at Washington – 7pm

Saturday – Aug. 15

Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm

Cleveland at Chicago – 1pm

Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm

LA Rams at Kansas City – 4pm

Jacksonville at New Orleans – 4pm

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7pm

Dallas at Seattle – 8pm

WEEK 2

Thursday – Aug. 20

Las Vegas at Houston – 8pm, ESPN

San Francisco at LA Chargers – 10pm

Friday – Aug. 21

NY Jets at Pittsburgh – 7pm

Carolina at Jacksonville – 7:30pm

Green Bay at Denver – 9pm

Saturday – Aug. 22

Washington at Detroit – 12pm

Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm

Atlanta at Indianapolis – 1pm

Baltimore at Minnesota – 1pm

New Orleans at LA Rams – 4pm

NY Giants at Miami – 4pm

Chicago at Cincinnati – 7pm

Philadelphia at New England – 7pm

Kansas City at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm

Dallas at Arizona – 10pm

Sunday – Aug. 23

Seattle at Tennessee – 8pm, FOX

WEEK 3

Thursday – Aug. 27

Pittsburgh at Buffalo – 7pm

New England at Cleveland – 8pm, Prime Video

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 8pm

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10pm

Friday – Aug. 28

Washington at Baltimore – 6pm

Houston at Carolina – 7pm

Atlanta at Miami – 7pm

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville – 7:30pm

NY Giants at NY Jets – 7:30pm

New Orleans at Dallas – 8pm

Arizona at Green Bay – 8pm

Seattle at Kansas City – 8pm

Cincinnati at Philadelphia – 8pm, CBS

Minnesota at Denver – 9pm

Saturday – Aug. 29

Detroit at Indianapolis – 1pm

Chicago at Tennessee – 6pm

The NFL Schedule for the 2026 season kicks off on Wednesday – September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots.

NFL Preseason Schedule