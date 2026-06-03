2026 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6.
The Panthers-Cardinals preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8pmpm ET/7pmpm CT.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.
Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2026 NFL season.
2026 NFL Preseason Schedule
* All times Eastern.
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 6
Carolina vs. Arizona – 8pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 1
Thursday – Aug. 13
Detroit at Cincinnati – 7pm
Green Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm
Indianapolis at New England – 7:30pm
LA Chargers at Houston – 8pm
Arizona at Las Vegas – 8pm
Tennessee at San Francisco – 9pm
Friday – Aug. 14
Denver at Atlanta – 7pm
Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 7pm
Miami at Washington – 7pm
Saturday – Aug. 15
Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm
Cleveland at Chicago – 1pm
Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm
LA Rams at Kansas City – 4pm
Jacksonville at New Orleans – 4pm
Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7pm
Dallas at Seattle – 8pm
WEEK 2
Thursday – Aug. 20
Las Vegas at Houston – 8pm, ESPN
San Francisco at LA Chargers – 10pm
Friday – Aug. 21
NY Jets at Pittsburgh – 7pm
Carolina at Jacksonville – 7:30pm
Green Bay at Denver – 9pm
Saturday – Aug. 22
Washington at Detroit – 12pm
Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm
Atlanta at Indianapolis – 1pm
Baltimore at Minnesota – 1pm
New Orleans at LA Rams – 4pm
NY Giants at Miami – 4pm
Chicago at Cincinnati – 7pm
Philadelphia at New England – 7pm
Kansas City at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm
Dallas at Arizona – 10pm
Sunday – Aug. 23
Seattle at Tennessee – 8pm, FOX
WEEK 3
Thursday – Aug. 27
Pittsburgh at Buffalo – 7pm
New England at Cleveland – 8pm, Prime Video
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 8pm
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10pm
Friday – Aug. 28
Washington at Baltimore – 6pm
Houston at Carolina – 7pm
Atlanta at Miami – 7pm
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville – 7:30pm
NY Giants at NY Jets – 7:30pm
New Orleans at Dallas – 8pm
Arizona at Green Bay – 8pm
Seattle at Kansas City – 8pm
Cincinnati at Philadelphia – 8pm, CBS
Minnesota at Denver – 9pm
Saturday – Aug. 29
Detroit at Indianapolis – 1pm
Chicago at Tennessee – 6pm
The NFL Schedule for the 2026 season kicks off on Wednesday – September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots.
why are local tv channels not listed?
We don’t track the local coverage for NFL games. It’s on different channels/networks depending on the market.