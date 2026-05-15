2026 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):
PRESEASON WEEK HOF
Thursday, August 6
Carolina vs. Arizona – 8pm, NBC/Peacock
PRESEASON WEEK 1 (Aug. 13-17)
Denver at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Baltimore
Carolina at Buffalo
Cleveland at Chicago
Detroit at Cincinnati
L.A. Chargers at Houston
L.A. Rams at Kansas City
Arizona at Las Vegas
Indianapolis at New England
Jacksonville at New Orleans
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets
Green Bay at Pittsburgh
Tennessee at San Francisco
Dallas at Seattle
Miami at Washington
PRESEASON WEEK 2 (Aug. 20-24)
Dallas at Arizona
Chicago at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Cleveland
Green Bay at Denver
Washington at Detroit
Las Vegas at Houston (8/20, ESPN)
Atlanta at Indianapolis
Carolina at Jacksonville
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers
New Orleans at L.A. Rams
N.Y. Giants at Miami
Baltimore at Minnesota
Philadelphia at New England
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
Kansas City at Tampa Bay
Seattle at Tennessee (8/23, FOX)
PRESEASON WEEK 3 (Aug. 27-30)
Washington at Baltimore
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Houston at Carolina
New England at Cleveland (8/27, Prime Video)
New Orleans at Dallas
Minnesota at Denver
Arizona at Green Bay
Detroit at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville
Seattle at Kansas City
San Francisco at Las Vegas
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers
Atlanta at Miami
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
Cincinnati at Philadelphia (8/28, CBS)
Chicago at Tennessee
Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete NFL Schedule for 2026, which kicks off on Wednesday, September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting New England at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.