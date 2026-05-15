2026 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):

PRESEASON WEEK HOF

Thursday, August 6

Carolina vs. Arizona – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

PRESEASON WEEK 1 (Aug. 13-17)

Denver at Atlanta

Philadelphia at Baltimore

Carolina at Buffalo

Cleveland at Chicago

Detroit at Cincinnati

L.A. Chargers at Houston

L.A. Rams at Kansas City

Arizona at Las Vegas

Indianapolis at New England

Jacksonville at New Orleans

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets

Green Bay at Pittsburgh

Tennessee at San Francisco

Dallas at Seattle

Miami at Washington

PRESEASON WEEK 2 (Aug. 20-24)

Dallas at Arizona

Chicago at Cincinnati

Buffalo at Cleveland

Green Bay at Denver

Washington at Detroit

Las Vegas at Houston (8/20, ESPN)

Atlanta at Indianapolis

Carolina at Jacksonville

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers

New Orleans at L.A. Rams

N.Y. Giants at Miami

Baltimore at Minnesota

Philadelphia at New England

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

Kansas City at Tampa Bay

Seattle at Tennessee (8/23, FOX)

PRESEASON WEEK 3 (Aug. 27-30)

Washington at Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Houston at Carolina

New England at Cleveland (8/27, Prime Video)

New Orleans at Dallas

Minnesota at Denver

Arizona at Green Bay

Detroit at Indianapolis

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville

Seattle at Kansas City

San Francisco at Las Vegas

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers

Atlanta at Miami

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

Cincinnati at Philadelphia (8/28, CBS)

Chicago at Tennessee

Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete NFL Schedule for 2026, which kicks off on Wednesday, September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting New England at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

NFL Preseason Schedule