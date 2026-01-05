2026 NFL opponents determined for all 32 teams

The home and away 2026 NFL opponents have been determined for all 32 teams following the completion of the 2025 regular-season.
Future NFL opponents are determined by a league rotation each year. The final three opponents are based on the league standings at the end of the season.
The complete NFL schedule for 2026 will likely be released in early-to-mid May following the NFL Draft in late April. The 2026 season is tentatively scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10 and conclude with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.
The NFL Playoff Schedule for the current season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 4:30pm ET with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card Round matchup.
2026 NFL Opponents
AFC EAST
Home: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens
Away: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Texans, Rams
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Colts, 49ers
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Seahawks
Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Browns
Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, Cardinals
AFC NORTH
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Chargers
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Bills, Cowboys
Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Chiefs
Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Commanders
Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Raiders
Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Jets, Giants
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Broncos
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Patriots, Eagles
AFC SOUTH
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Bills
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Chargers, Packers
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Chiefs, Vikings
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Patriots
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Broncos, Bears
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Jets
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Lions
AFC WEST
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Buffalo, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Jaguars
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Colts
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Titans
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Browns, Saints
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Texans
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Ravens, Buccaneers
NFC EAST
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Buccaneers, Ravens
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Packers
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Browns, Saints
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Lions
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Panthers
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Bears
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, Jaguars, Titans, 49ers, Vikings
NFC NORTH
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Eagles
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans, Giants
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Cardinals
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Texans, Cowboys
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Rams
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Colts, Commanders
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, 49ers
NFC SOUTH
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, 49ers
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Commanders
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Seahawks
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Eagles
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Raiders, Cardinals
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Giants
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, Rams
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Cowboys
NFC WEST
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jets, Lions
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Saints
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Bills, Packers
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Dolphins, Vikings
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Falcons
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Patriots, Bears
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers
