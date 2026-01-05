2026 NFL opponents determined for all 32 teams

The home and away 2026 NFL opponents have been determined for all 32 teams following the completion of the 2025 regular-season.

Future NFL opponents are determined by a league rotation each year. The final three opponents are based on the league standings at the end of the season.

The complete NFL schedule for 2026 will likely be released in early-to-mid May following the NFL Draft in late April. The 2026 season is tentatively scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10 and conclude with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

The NFL Playoff Schedule for the current season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 4:30pm ET with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card Round matchup.

2026 NFL Opponents

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Home: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens

Away: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Texans, Rams

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Colts, 49ers

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Seahawks

New York Jets

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Browns

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, Cardinals

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Chargers

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Bills, Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Chiefs

Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Commanders

Cleveland Browns

Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Raiders

Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Jets, Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Broncos

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Patriots, Eagles

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Bills

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Chargers, Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Chiefs, Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Patriots

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Broncos, Bears

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders, Jets

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Lions

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Buffalo, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Jaguars

Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Colts

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Titans

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Browns, Saints

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Texans

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Ravens, Buccaneers

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Buccaneers, Ravens

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Packers

New York Giants

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Browns, Saints

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Lions

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Panthers

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Bears

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, Jaguars, Titans, 49ers, Vikings

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Eagles

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans, Giants

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Texans, Cowboys

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Colts, Commanders

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, 49ers

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, 49ers

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Seahawks

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Eagles

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Raiders, Cardinals

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, Rams

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Cowboys

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jets, Lions

Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Saints

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Bills, Packers

Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Dolphins, Vikings

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Patriots, Bears

Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers