The 2026 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule kicks off on September 14 with the Denver Broncos traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast via ABC at 8:15pm ET.

There will be no Monday Night Football doubleheaders this season, as the NFL has scrapped that feature that had expanded over the years.

Two Monday Night Football branded games in 2026 will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2026 (Week 18). Those MNF branded matchups with playoff implications will be determined following Week 17 action.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2026 includes 19 regular-season games, including the two Saturday games. Again this season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.

2026 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 14 (Week 1)

Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Sept. 21 (Week 2)

Giants at Rams – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Sept. 28 (Week 3)

Eagles at Bears – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Oct. 5 (Week 4)

Falcons at Saints – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Oct. 12 (Week 5)

Bills at Rams – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Oct. 19 (Week 6)

Commanders at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Oct. 26 (Week 7)

Cowboys at Eagles – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Nov. 2 (Week 8)

Bears at Seahawks – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Nov. 9 (Week 9)

Bills at Vikings – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Nov. 16 (Week 10)

Chargers at Ravens – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Nov. 23 (Week 11)

Bengals at Commanders – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Nov. 30 (Week 12)

Panthers at Buccaneers – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Dec. 7 (Week 13)

Cowboys at Seahawks – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Dec. 14 (Week 14)

Steelers at Jaguars – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Dec. 21 (Week 15)

Patriots at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

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Monday, Dec. 28 (Week 16)

Giants at Lions – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Monday, Jan. 4 (Week 17)

Texans at Packers – 8:15pm, ESPN

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Saturday, Jan. 9 (Week 18)

TBD at TBD – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

TBD at TBD – 8:00pm, ESPN/ABC

NFL SCHEDULES