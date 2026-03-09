2026 Mountain West football schedule announced

The 2026 Mountain West football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 5 with UNLV at Hawaii.

For the 2026 season, the Mountain West Conference features a revised lineup following the departures of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State to the Pac-12. New members joining the Mountain West this season include Northern Illinois from the MAC and UTEP from Conference USA, along with North Dakota State from the FCS.

Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and UTEP will join the following returning MWC members — Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming — to form a 10-team lineup.

Each Mountain West team will play an eight-game league schedule and four non-conference opponents. Hawaii and teams playing in Hawaii can opt to schedule an extra non-conference game.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each MWC team in 2026 include Air Force at Army, Hawaii at Arizona State, Nevada at UCLA, New Mexico at Oklahoma, Jax State at North Dakota State, Northern Illinois at Iowa, Fresno State at San Jose State, California at UNLV, UTEP at Oklahoma, and Wyoming at Colorado State.

The 2026 Mountain West Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5. The contest will feature the top two seeds in Mountain West play and will be hosted by the highest ranked team.

The MW’s national television partners CBS Sports, FOX Sports and CW Sports will now initiate a selection procedure that will include shifting some games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

2026 Mountain West Football Schedules

2026 Mountain West Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 29

Hawai‘i at Stanford

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State

San José State at USC

Memphis at UNLV

Friday, Sept. 4

San José State at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 5

Duquesne at Air Force

UNLV at Hawai‘i*

Western Kentucky at Nevada

Central Michigan at New Mexico

Fordham at North Dakota State

NIU at Iowa

UTEP at Oklahoma

Wyoming at Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 12

New Mexico State at Hawai‘i

Montana State at Nevada

Mercyhurst at New Mexico

North Dakota State at Air Force*

Illinois State at NIU

Cal Poly at San José State

UNLV at North Texas

Texas Southern at UTEP

Northern Colorado at Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 19

Nevada at MTSU

New Mexico at Oklahoma

North Dakota State at Sacramento State

NIU at Arizona

Fresno State at San José State

UTEP at Michigan

Wyoming at Central Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 26

Air Force at Nevada*

Hawai‘i at Wyoming*

New Mexico at New Mexico State

NIU at Georgia State

UNLV at Akron

Oregon State at UTEP

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force

San José State at Hawai‘i*

UTEP at New Mexico*

Wyoming at North Dakota State*

Cal at UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 10

Air Force at NIU*

Arizona State at Hawai‘i

Nevada at UTEP*

North Dakota State at UNLV*

Wyoming at San José State*

Saturday, Oct. 17

Nevada at North Dakota State*

New Mexico at Hawai‘i*

NIU at Wyoming*

San José State at UTEP*

UNLV at Air Force*

Saturday, Oct. 24

Air Force at Wyoming*

Hawai‘i at NIU*

North Dakota State at New Mexico*

San José State at Nevada*

Saturday, Oct. 31

UConn at Air Force

Nevada at UCLA

New Mexico at San José State*

NIU at UNLV*

UTEP at North Dakota State*

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army

Hawai‘i at UTEP*

New Mexico at Nevada*

NIU at San José State*

Wyoming at UNLV*

Saturday, Nov. 14

Nevada at NIU*

North Dakota State at Hawai‘i*

San José State at Air Force*

UNLV at New Mexico*

Wyoming at UTEP*

Saturday, Nov. 21

Hawai‘i at Nevada*

New Mexico at Wyoming*

NIU at North Dakota State*

UNLV at San José State*

UTEP at Air Force*

Saturday, Nov. 28

Air Force at New Mexico*

Sacramento State at Hawai‘i

Nevada at UNLV*

North Dakota State at San José State

UTEP at NIU*

UConn at Wyoming

* Mountain West game