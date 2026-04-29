The 2026 Mountain West Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MWC team.

The Mountain West enters 2026 with a reshaped membership profile, as five programs depart for the Pac‑12 while three new additions — North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, and UTEP — come aboard. They join returning members Air Force, Hawai‘i, Nevada, New Mexico, San José State, UNLV, and Wyoming to form the league’s new ten‑team lineup.

The season kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with four Mountain West teams taking the field. Hawai‘i heads to the mainland to face Stanford, UNLV hosts Memphis at Allegiant Stadium, San José State travels to USC, and North Dakota State opens its FBS era at home against Jacksonville State.

Week 1 begins on Friday, September 4, when San José State visits Eastern Michigan. The following day, Saturday, September 5, eight conference teams are in action, highlighted by Northern Illinois’ trip to Iowa and UTEP’s visit to Oklahoma.

The 2026 Mountain West Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4, or Saturday, December 5, and will be hosted by the team with the highest conference winning percentage. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date, with national television coverage on FOX.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, FBS Independents, MAC, and SEC have already been posted. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2026 season will be published soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES