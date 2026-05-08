2026 Mountain West Football Championship set for Friday night kickoff

The 2026 Mountain West Football Championship Game will kick off in primetime on Friday, December 4, the conference announced in coordination with FOX Sports.

The title game will be hosted by the Mountain West team with the highest conference winning percentage and will air nationally on FOX at 9:00pm ET (8pm CT/7pm MT/6pm. PT/4pm HT). This marks the seventh consecutive season FOX has carried the championship.

In last year’s matchup, Boise State defeated UNLV, 38–21, before a crowd of 27,152 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. It was the Broncos’ sixth championship victory and their final season as a Mountain West member.

Among current members, UNLV leads the league with three championship game appearances. Air Force, Hawai‘i, San Jose State, and Wyoming have each appeared once. Other former or departing members with past appearances include Fresno State (five), San Diego State (three), and Utah State (two).

The 2026 Mountain West season opens in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with four teams in action: Hawai‘i at Stanford, Memphis at UNLV, San Jose State at USC, and new member North Dakota State hosting Jacksonville State.

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