2026 Mississippi State at Ole Miss football game moved to Black Friday

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels will meet on Black Friday for the third straight year, the schools announced Thursday.

Mississippi State will travel to Oxford for the 2026 Egg Bowl, set for Friday, Nov. 27, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff time and television details will be released at a later date.

Ole Miss claimed last season’s Battle for the Golden Egg with a 38-19 win in Starkville, marking the Rebels’ third consecutive victory in the rivalry.

The two programs first met in 1901 and have played 119 times. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 67-46-6.

The Rebels are coming off a 13-2 campaign that ended with a 31-27 loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. They are slated to open the 2026 season against Louisville in Nashville, Tenn., on either Saturday, Sept. 5, or Sunday, Sept. 6.

Mississippi State, which finished 5-8 last season, begins its 2026 schedule at home against ULM on Saturday, Sept. 5.

