The 2026 MAC Football Helmet Schedule is now available, showcasing every matchup with team helmets, dates, and opponents for all 13 conference members.

The MAC again fields 13 programs this fall, but with two notable changes. Sacramento State officially joins the league after transitioning from the FCS ranks, while Northern Illinois departs for the Mountain West Conference.

The 2026 campaign kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, when Sacramento State makes its MAC debut on the road at Eastern Michigan.

Week 1 opens on Thursday, September 3, with three MAC teams in non‑conference action: Buffalo hosting UAlbany, Akron traveling to Wake Forest, and UMass heading to Rutgers.

Eastern Michigan returns to the field quickly, hosting San Jose State on Thursday, September 4, marking its second contest in a seven‑day span.

Eight additional MAC programs launch their seasons on Saturday, September 5, highlighted by several high‑profile road tests: Ball State at Ohio State, Ohio at Nebraska, Western Michigan at Michigan, and Kent State at South Carolina.

The 2026 MAC Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will feature the top two teams in the final regular-season standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, FBS Independents, and SEC have already been posted. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2026 season will be published soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES