2026 John A. Merritt Classic football game moved to FirstBank Stadium

The 2026 John A. Merritt Classic game between Tennessee State and Jackson State has been moved to Vanderbilt’s FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, it was reported Monday.

“We are excited to bring the John A. Merritt Classic to FirstBank Stadium and honor Coach John Merritt’s legacy at a venue where he enjoyed tremendous success, said Tennessee State Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen.” “We appreciate the partnership of Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee Titans in helping make this special event possible for our student-athletes, alumni and fans.”

The game is slated to be played Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30pm Central. The move was necessitated due to the NFL scheduling a Tennessee Titans preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the same day.

“We are honored to partner with Tennessee State University to host the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic at FirstBank Stadium,” Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee said. “Coach Merritt led many memorable victories at Dudley Field, making it especially meaningful to welcome this game and TSU back to campus. We are proud to support an event that celebrates Coach Merritt’s legacy and the rich tradition of HBCU football, and we look forward to welcoming Tennessee State and Jackson State fans for what promises to be a special evening.”

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