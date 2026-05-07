2026 HBCU GO football TV schedule announced

The 2026 HBCU GO football TV schedule has been announced, which features 13 games set for broadcast.

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group (AMG), the leading provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO programming is available at HBCUGO.tv and via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as certain CBS owned-and-operated stations.

HBCU football on HBCU GO in 2026 begins on Saturday, August 29 with one matchup. Texas Southern will host North Carolina Central in that contest, which will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Below is the football TV schedule on HBCU GO for the 2026 season. 12 games feature matchups between SWAC programs, while one contest features a MEAC vs. CAA battle.

2026 HBCU GO football TV schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

NC Central at Texas Southern – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 5

Edward Waters at Jackson State – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 12

Alcorn State vs. UAPB – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 19

Tennessee State at Florida A&M – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 26

SC State at Bethune-Cookman – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 3

Howard vs. Hampton – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida A&M at Alabama State- 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 17

Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 24

UAPB at Florida A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 31

Southern at Florida A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 7

MVSU at Jackson State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 14

Alcorn State at Southern – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 21

UAPB at Texas Southern – 3pm