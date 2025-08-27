2026 Harvard-Yale football game to be played at Fenway Park

The Harvard Crimson versus Yale Bulldogs football game in 2026 will be played at Fenway Park, both schools officially announced Wednesday. The contest will mark the 142nd edition of ‘The Game.’

Harvard and Yale, both members of the Ivy League, will square off at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Fenway Park is the home of the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball (MLB).

“Fenway Park was built for moments that stand the test of time, and few traditions in American sports carry the weight and history of Harvard-Yale,” said Sam Kennedy, President & CEO, Boston Red Sox. “To be able to host these two institutions in 2026 will be another proud moment for our ballpark, and we can’t wait to see generations of alumni, students, and fans come together to celebrate this historic matchup.”

Harvard and Yale played the 134th edition of ‘The Game’ at Fenway Park during the 2018 season. The Crimson defeated the Bulldogs in that contest, 45-27.

“Playing The Game at Fenway Park is an extraordinary opportunity for our football team and our community,” said Harvard Director of Athletics Erin McDermott. “Competing in such a historic Boston sports venue adds new energy and meaning to one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics. This setting celebrates both tradition and innovation, and we’re thrilled that the Harvard community will share in this remarkable experience, made possible through the leadership at Fenway Park.”

The Harvard-Yale football game began in 1875, marking one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The rivalry has seen over 140 matchups, with Yale leading 71-61-8, but Harvard gaining ground in recent decades.

Fenway Park is slated to host a Patriot League matchup this season on Saturday, Nov. 22, which features the Georgetown Hoyas taking on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Then on Saturday, Dec. 27, the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be held at Fenway Park, matching a team from the ACC or Notre Dame against an opponent from the American Conference.

