The 2026 FBS Independents Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for two teams total.

There are two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent teams for the 2026 season — Notre Dame and UConn.

UConn kicks off the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5 at home against FCS Lafayette. The following day on Sunday, September 6, Notre Dame begins its campaign against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The game will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at a time to be announced.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC have already been released. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2026 season will be published soon.

Helmet Schedules