2026 Delaware State-Norfolk State football game moved to Philadelphia

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of the field during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 2026 Delaware State–Norfolk State football matchup will return to Philadelphia for the second straight season, the schools announced Tuesday.

Originally slated for William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, October 31, the game has been relocated to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., while retaining its original date. Kickoff time will be announced later.

Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Temple University, seats 67,594 and has become an increasingly visible stage for HBCU football showcases.

“Returning to Lincoln Financial Field is a tremendous moment for Norfolk State University, our football program, and our student‑athletes,” said Norfolk State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb. “Last year showed us just how special this stage can be, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum. We are excited to bring our fans, alumni, and the entire HBCU community back together to showcase the excellence of Norfolk State University.”

Delaware State enters the season under head coach DeSean Jackson, while Norfolk State is led by Michael Vick—two former college and NFL stars guiding HBCU programs in a matchup that promises national intrigue and a dynamic atmosphere.

“Coming back to Lincoln Financial Field never gets old for me — this is a place that holds a lot of special memories,” Vick said. “Last year’s game was a special moment for our program, and to lead our players back onto a field I once called home is something I’ll always cherish. Doing it against Delaware State, led by my former teammate and longtime friend DeSean Jackson, adds another exciting chapter to the matchup. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the bands, traditions, and pageantry that make HBCU football special.”

The two programs first met in 1953. Delaware State won last year’s meeting in Philadelphia, 27–20, extending its advantage in the all‑time series to 18–11.

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